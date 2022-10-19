Early voting starts soon; here's where to cast a ballot in your county

Early voting begins Thursday. Here's where to cast a ballot in your county

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina's one-stop early voting period gets underway Thursday and runs through Nov. 5.

Unlike on Election Day, early voting is offered at select sites so be prepared for the possibility of long lines. Lines are historically shortest on the first days of early voting, according to Wake County officials. The busiest times are around lunchtime on weekdays, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturdays and the last three days of the early voting period.

Here are the locations in Durham for early voting:

North Regional Library, 221 Milton Road

East Regional Library, 211 Lick Creek Lane

NCCU - Turner Law Building, 640 Nelson St.

Durham County Main Library, 300 N Roxboro St.

South Regional Library, 4505 S Alston Ave.

Duke University - Karsh Alumni Center, 2080 Duke University Road

The River Church, 4900 Prospectus Drive

Eno River Unitarian, 4907 Garrett Road

Hours for early voting in Durham are from 8 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. weekdays. Saturdays from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. (Oct. 22, 29, and Nov. 5), and Sundays from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. (Oct. 23 and Oct 30).

Here are the locations in Wake County for early voting:

John M. Brown Community Center, 53 Hunter St., Apex

Cary Senior Center, 120 Maury Odell Place, Cary

Herbert C. Young Community Center, 101 Wilkinson Ave., Cary

Hilltop Needmore Town Park and Preserve, 4621 Shady Greens Drive, Fuquay-Varina

Avery Street Recreation Center, 125 Avery St., Garner

W.E. Hunt Recreation Center, 301 Stinson Ave., Holly Springs

Green Road Community Center, 4201 Green Road, Raleigh

John Chavis Memorial Park Community Center, 505 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Raleigh

Lake Lynn Community Center, 7921 Ray Road., Raleigh

NCSU Talley Student Union, 2411 Dunn Ave., Raleigh

Optimist Park Community Center, 5900 Whittier Drive., Raleigh

Southeast Raleigh YMCA, 1436 Rock Quarry Road., Raleigh

Wake County Board of Elections Office, 1200 N. New Hope Road., Raleigh

Northern Regional Center, 350 E. Holding Ave., Wake Forest

Wendell Community Center, 601 W. 3rd St., Wendell

Hours for early voting in Wake County are weekdays from 8 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.; and Sundays from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Here are the locations in Cumberland County for early voting:

Cliffdale Recreation Center, 6404 Clifford Road, Fayetteville

College Lakes Recreation Center, 4945 Rosehill Road, Fayetteville

East Regional Library, 4809 Clinton Road, Fayetteville

Kiwanis Recreation Center, 352 Devers St., Fayetteville

Smith Recreation Center, 1520 Slater Ave., Fayetteville

Stoney Point Recreation Center, 7411 Rockfish Road, Fayetteville

J.D. Pone Recreation Center, 2964 School Road, Hope Mills

Spring Lake Recreation Center, 245 Ruth St., Spring Lake

Hours for early voting in Cumberland County are from 8 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 20-21; 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Oct. 22; 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 23. From Oct. 22-28, hours are 8 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. weekdays, 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. on Sunday. From Oct. 31 through Nov. 5, hours are 8 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Saturday.

On Election Day (Nov. 8), voters must vote at their assigned polling place.

Click on one-stop voting to find a site in your county.

Curbside voting is also available during early voting for eligible individuals.

Registered voters or eligible individuals in North Carolina may cast an absentee ballot in person during the one-stop early voting period.

What's on your ballot?

Click on Sample Ballot and enter your information if you would like to see what's on it before heading to the poll.

Track your ballot

Voting by mail? You can sign up to track your ballot in North Carolina. Click on track my ballot to signup.

What type of equipment is used for early voting?

To see what your county uses for one-stop early voting click on voting equipment and see the state map for "One-Stop Early voting equipment county-by-county."