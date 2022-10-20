5 things every NC voter should know before casting their ballot

Select voting sites will open at 8 a.m. on weekdays.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Early voting began in North Carolina on Thursday, October 20 and there are some facts you should know about voting in our state before casting your ballot.

1) As of 2022, You do not need to show a photo ID to vote in NC, according to State Board of Elections.

2) Absentee-By-Mail Voting: Any North Carolina registered voter may request, receive, and vote a mail-in absentee ballot. No special circumstance or reason is needed. Registered voters in North Carolina must request an absentee ballot with an official N.C. Absentee Ballot Request Form.

3) Election Day voting: Polling places will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m: Any voter in line at their assigned polling place at 7:30 p.m. will be able to vote .

4) Photographing your ballot is illegal in North Carolina.

5) It is illegal to vote twice in an election.

Early voting has begun in North Carolina. Click here to find out where to vote in your county.