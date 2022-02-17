U.S. 70 to see closures, delays overnight through March due to East End Connector project

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A bridge over U.S. 70 is being demolished in order to finish the East End Connector project.
North Carolina Department of Transportation contractors are working nightly to take down the temporary railroad bridge over U.S. 70 south of Holloway Street.
Drivers should expect lane closures between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. in the area every night through the end of March. Rolling road blocks may also be used between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. for up to 30 minutes at a time.
Once the bridge is fully removed, crews will re-pave the road and make final lane markings on U.S. 70 from Interstate 85 to the connector.
For more details on the East End Connector project, click here.
