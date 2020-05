"He is the man that you want to be around"

"He treats you with kindness and with respect. He puts a smile on your face. He's warm but he also has high expectations."

"He was by far a staff favorite."

"Doug is a team person. He is selfless."

"He has traveled the world, so he brings with him perspectives that are outside of just Wake County or just outside of the United States."

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- East Millbrook Magnet Middle School Teacher of the Year Doug Jones is one of the many teachers being recognized during Teacher Appreciation Week.East Millbrook principal Aaron Marcin spoke highly of Jones to ABC11.