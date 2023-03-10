Talented 10-year-old is a mariachi prodigy!

He may only be ten years old, but this sensational singer is a mariachi prodigy with a stage presence well beyond his years!

HOUSTON, Texas -- Eduardo Treviño may only be ten years old, but he's already gaining major recognition in the mariachi world!

The young singer from Humble, Texas, won a prestigious national mariachi competition in his age group recently. Eduardo placed first in the elementary/middle school category at the 28th Annual Mariachi Extravaganza in San Antonio.

Eduardo has been singing and performing since he was just two years old, but started playing the guitar at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, he has been performing all across Houston, including at the Toyota Center. On Saturday, he will open for the Houston Rodeo Mariachi Invitational at Arena Theater in Houston.

Eduardo says his goal is to become a world-famous mariachi singer like the late Vicente Fernandez.