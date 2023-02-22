Cumberland County Schools bus shortage after 17 drivers call out sick

Officials have notified families impacted and have asked them to arrange before and after-school transportation for their children, according to the school system.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cumberland County Schools is dealing with a bus driver shortage after 17 drivers called out sick.

Families that are unable to do so can contact Exceptional Children's Transportation Office at 910-678-2584 to discuss transportation options.

This shortage is similar to the one facing Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools who announced that some families would need to look for alternate transportation Monday-Wednesday because of multiple drivers testing positive for COVID.