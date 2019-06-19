Education

440 students must retake ACT after Moore County failed to submit their answer sheets

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WTVD) -- Human error is being blamed for a group of juniors at Pinecrest High School not getting their ACT scores back.

According to a statement from Pinecrest High School, answer sheets for juniors who took the ACT on February 20 and March 13 were never submitted to ACT for scoring.

All of the students must retake the test.

Catherine Murphy, director of communications for Moore County Schools, told the Pilot that 440 students took the test on those days.

School leaders said it is working with the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction to set up a time and place to let the students retake the test free of charge.

Moore County Schools said it is looking into security processes and protocols for administering tests like ACT and SAT.
