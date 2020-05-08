Education

Anonymous donor gifts Fayetteville State University's incoming freshmen class with laptops

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- All incoming freshmen at Fayetteville State University will receive a laptop once Fall semester begins.

It's a gift from an anonymous donor who did not want to reveal the dollar amount of the donation.

University officials said the donation is enough to supply the entire class of 2024 with laptops.

"The pandemic caused us to revert to online learning for the rest of the school year," said Jeffery Womble, Associate Vice Chancellor for Communications."We discovered many of our students didn't have access to computers. So, this will enable our students to continue their academic endeavors in the event something like this happens again without any interruption in learning"
According to Womble, this is the first time the university has received a donation of this magnitude.

University officials plan to purchase the laptops in the coming weeks.

Income freshmen Zaire Bell said this donation is tremendous and is one less expense his parents have to worry about.

"It gets me more excited to go into my first year of college knowing somebody donated all that money to get me a laptop so I can get through my first year," said Bell.
