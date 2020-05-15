Campbell University students will recieve private dorm rooms for upcoming school year

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cody Brown, 19, said his sophomore year at Campbell University will be at bit different from the last."Having a roommate this year was helpful in having someone accountable with me and having someone who can relate to my struggles and help to keep me motivated to keep going," said Brown.This fall, all students will have their own rooms. That means the $800 private room fee will be waived. Campbell University officials say the new policy could lessen the spread of COVID-19 if an outbreak occurred on campus."A roommate coming in and out--not knowing where they are going. They will be able to maintain private space in their own bedroom," said Vice President of Student Life Dr. Dennis Bazemore.According to university officials, the private university has the capacity and financial means to provide 1,400 students with their own room. Some of the rooms are connected by bathrooms. Bazemore believes this does not defeat the purpose of students having their own room should the novel coronavirus hit campus."We have less students using those spaces and then our people in facilities will clean bathrooms and common areas in these buildings to their standards as well," said Bazemore.The university launched a fall semester task force to continue the conversation on how to monitor COVID-19 and keep campus safe for all students, including Brown."I'm glad they took this step instead of waiting until the last minute to do it," said Brown.University officials said there are 3,000 undergraduate students who attend Campbell University. All eligible students will still have the option of living off campus.