Cary triplets miss out on traditional high school graduation but plan to head to the same college in the Fall

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- As many high school seniors plan for a different kind of graduation due to the coronavirus, the changes are hitting one Cary family three times as hard.The Burns siblings are triplets--each one expected to graduate from high school this year."It was great, I enjoyed all four years," said Alan Burns. "I played four years of varsity lacrosse, enjoyed every second of it."Alexandra Burns said she expected a traditional graduation--walking across the stage with her friends and having a party."I'm kind of disappointed, but at the same time, if this is what it takes to keep everyone safe then it's OK," Alexandra said.However, the triplets said though unexpected, they appreciate the extra time with their family."I learned to cherish everything given to you, not take it for granted or anything," Alan said.The three won't be far apart next year. All of them plan to attend Arkansas State University in the fall."These two were actually going to Arkansas State first, and when I saw that I was actually jealous and I wanted to go be with them," Alan said.He added that he would be disappointed if he and his sisters had to take online classes at the beginning of the semester, but recognized that may be a necessity.