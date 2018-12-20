Durham elementary school teacher raises $7,000 for food donations

A Glenn Elementary School teacher has one goal in mind- to provide her students and their families with a bag of food to enjoy during the holiday break.Mrs. Parker started the Professors Food-raiser project four years ago when she taught at Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools.She raised roughly $500 for her first event. This year, she raised over $7000 in food donations and cash for purchasing additional food.Parker had help from parents, teachers, current students, former students, and community members.She is already planning for next years event.