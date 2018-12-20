Durham elementary school teacher raises $7,000 for food donations

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --A Glenn Elementary School teacher has one goal in mind- to provide her students and their families with a bag of food to enjoy during the holiday break.
Mrs. Parker started the Professors Food-raiser project four years ago when she taught at Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools.
She raised roughly $500 for her first event. This year, she raised over $7000 in food donations and cash for purchasing additional food.
Parker had help from parents, teachers, current students, former students, and community members.
She is already planning for next years event.