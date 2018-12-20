EDUCATION

Durham elementary school teacher raises $7,000 for food donations

EMBED </>More Videos

A Glenn Elementary School teacher has one goal- to provide her students and their families with a bag of food to enjoy during the holiday break.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Glenn Elementary School teacher has one goal in mind- to provide her students and their families with a bag of food to enjoy during the holiday break.

Mrs. Parker started the Professors Food-raiser project four years ago when she taught at Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools.

She raised roughly $500 for her first event. This year, she raised over $7000 in food donations and cash for purchasing additional food.

Parker had help from parents, teachers, current students, former students, and community members.

She is already planning for next years event.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationfood driveteacherDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
School hosts 'Adulting Day' to teach students real life skills
Wake Tech names Scott Ralls next school president
Nonprofit working to provide students with a health snack
'We have saved St. Augustine:' Raleigh university removed from probation
More Education
Top Stories
Mother, boyfriend appear in court to answer for death of 1-year-old
House GOP approves Trump's wall money as shutdown looms
Fort Bragg families surprised with paid-off layaway items
Funeral service held for Lumberton police officer killed on I-95
Defense Secretary Mattis leaving after clashes with Trump
Trump proposes rule requiring job for food stamps
Elderly man leaves 14 years of Christmas gifts for young neighbor
New app promises 'personalized' savings on gas
Show More
Firefighters hoping for more protective gear amidst cancer concerns
Mother killed while driving to NC with her children
First Alert: 100 percent chance of rain Thursday
Triangle Expressway toll rate to increase Jan. 1
Durham rain doesn't stop volunteers from blessing others
More News