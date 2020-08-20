Helping kids keep their morale up as they return to school during COVID-19

Allow children to design their own learning space or rearrange their room.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Parents - you and your child have been adjusting for a few days now to a new landscape of learning.With so many changes, it can be hard for your student to focus on the bright side of things.Dr. Mitch Prinstein is a local mental health professional and professor at UNC."I think the key thing is to help kids feel like they have some power in this situation kids really don't like it when they have no control," he said.He offered some suggestions on ways to help: