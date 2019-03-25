Education

Holly Grove Middle students national finalists for $100,000 Samsung prize

Students at Holly Grove Middle School designed a bus stop sign that uses technology to activate flashing lights to alert when a bus is 300 feet from the stop.

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Sixth-graders at Holly Grove Middle School are closer to winning $100,000, but they need your help.

The students are now national finalists in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow contest for their bright idea.

They invented new bus stop signs with flashing lights.

They are now among the 10 finalists.

You have until March 27 to vote for their invention to win the community choice award.

Samsung will announce the community choice winner and 3 national winners to receive a $100,000 prize package and a trip to the final event in Washington, DC in May.

You can vote right here.
