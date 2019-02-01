Holly Grove Middle School students compete for $100,000 prize

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) --Students at Holly Grove Middle School designed a bus stop sign that uses technology to activate flashing lights to alert when a bus is 300 feet from the stop.
It's part of the nine sixth graders' entry for the "Samsung Solve for Tomorrow" contest. They previously won the statewide contest.
"What we designed is a dynamic bus stop sign that uses wireless transmission to communicate so that people like motorists, bus drivers, and people that stop know that the bus is coming," said Evan Kruger, a sixth grader at Holly Springs Middle School.
Debbie Schelin, a sixth-grade science teacher, is overseeing the project. She said they have a Feb. 15 deadline.
If they win, they'll win a $100,000 prize. The school plans to use the money for technology and/or supplies for all students.
