Holly Grove Middle School students compete for $100,000 prize

Students at Holly Grove Middle School designed a bus stop sign that uses technology to activate flashing lights to alert when a bus is 300 feet from the stop.It's part of the nine sixth graders' entry for the "Samsung Solve for Tomorrow" contest. They previously won the statewide contest."What we designed is a dynamic bus stop sign that uses wireless transmission to communicate so that people like motorists, bus drivers, and people that stop know that the bus is coming," said Evan Kruger, a sixth grader at Holly Springs Middle School.Debbie Schelin, a sixth-grade science teacher, is overseeing the project. She said they have a Feb. 15 deadline.If they win, they'll win a $100,000 prize. The school plans to use the money for technology and/or supplies for all students.