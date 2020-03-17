Cumberland County Schools establish plan to teach, feed students during COVID-19 outbreak

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- For single mom Evette Curry, seeing her children at home is her new reality. Both her and her sister's children attend schools within Cumberland County and they depend on the schools to provide breakfast and lunch each day. The sisters work in shifts to ensure someone is home to watch the children.
"It's very hard to provide the necessary food for them on top of my bills having to travel a distance to work," said Curry. " I work from 3-12:30 every night. She goes in at 8:30 and gets off at 4."
Cumberland County School officials have developed a plan to keep children informed during this two-week period. Officials have introduced Cumberland at Home, a remote site that allows high school students to learn remotely. They will be able to access learning resources through Google Classroom online.
"We've been able to provide mobile devices and connectivity. Any student in need, we'll have a survey online and they can just let us know. Either they have a device and need connectivity or vice versa," said CCS Chief Academic Officer Dr. Stacey Wilson-Norman.
Students grades Pre-K through eighth grade will receive coursework packets. The school district has designated 16 curb-side locations. Parents and children are able to pick up breakfast and lunch each weekday between 11 a.m. and 1 in the afternoon.
"I'm glad because I was wondering how my grocery bill was going to make it. These kids are used to breakfast in the morning, waffles and eggs. All that good stuff," said Doretha Locke.
There are hotlines available for families who need additional help and all teachers are set to offer remote support. As for the Cumberland County School District, there are plans in place for them, too.
"All of our staff will get paid. All staff is working remotely. We've given alternative activities and changed some assignments to reflect the ability to work remotely," said CCS Assistant Superintendent Ruben Reyes.
