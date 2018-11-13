EDUCATION

This kindergarten classroom greeting routine will warm your heart

EMBED </>More Videos

A video of a kindergarten classroom's greeting routine has received more than 1 million views on the school district's Facebook page.

BIRCHWOOD, Wisconsin --
A daily exercise in kindness by a kindergarten class has touched the hearts of thousands of people online, ABC News reports.

At a small school in Birchwood, Wisconsin, students choose how they want to be welcomed by the "classroom greeter" - a hug, a fist bump, or a simple handshake.

Kindergarten teacher Nicole Schlapper tells "Good Morning America" that she hopes the daily "small, simple gesture of friendship and kindness" her students show one another each morning "will stay with them as they grow up together throughout their years, in school and into adulthood."

"The children absolutely love this job and show great excitement when their turn comes up," Schlapper said.

The day 5-year-old Colin Baker was assigned the "classroom greeter" job, the majority of the 15 kindergartners in his class chose to give him a hug. Video from that day has received more than 1 million views on the school district's Facebook page.

"I think most the kids choose hug just because Colin is such a good hugger," his mom Chrisstie Baker said. "He puts his heart into every one. I'm very proud of him."

Sara Waldron, the school's business and information technology teacher, told "GMA" that Birchwood has a high number of students living in poverty.

"As a school, we worry about funding, but what we lack in resources, we make up in love and compassion. With so many tragedies in our neighboring communities in the last month, it is so amazing to receive such positive feedback from so many people all over the world," said Waldon.

As for the video, Colin's mom says she hopes adults can take away something positive from the now-viral video.

"I hope that adults can learn from him and his friends that it's OK to get out of their comfort zone and make someone else's day. And to put our all into even the smallest things, like a hug," Baker said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationfeel goodbuzzworthyviral videoact of kindnesschildrenschoolkindergartenWisconsin
EDUCATION
Moore County football coach could win $50,000 in national contest
Parents continue fight against Wake County School Board reassignment plan
Wake Co. parents protest school district reassignment plan
Wake County students could get day off for Muslim holiday
More Education
Top Stories
Cary infant's death ruled accidental, autopsy shows
Police: Durham 18-year-old killed man while wanted for rape
'Not a monster': Chris Watts' parents defend son who murdered family
E-cigarette company Juul halts sales of flavors at stores
Man accused of killing 3, injuring 1 at Johnston Co. home in custody
2 Goldsboro schools back in session after being evacuated due to threats
CNN sues President Trump over revoked press credentials
Amazon passes up Raleigh for HQ2
Show More
Officer shot bouncer who took down nightclub shooter, witnesses say
Construction worker says skin was falling off in the shower
Texas woman blows up wedding dress after divorce
Flooding, downed tree cause road closures in the Triangle
North Carolina man accused of trying to strangle pregnant woman
More News