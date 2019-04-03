Education

Proposed bill seeks to give teachers $400 per year to buy classroom supplies

A plan announced by Republican state senator Andy Wells of the 42nd District calls for providing licensed teachers in North Carolina $400 annually for the purchase of classroom supplies.

Wells and state education superintendent Mark Johnson announced the plan during a Wednesday press briefing.

Supporters of the bill said the money would come from $40 million in funding that in past years has not been spent properly by local school districts.

Details of the bill include:

  • Of the funds appropriated by the General Assembly for public school instructional supplies and allotted to school districts, $400 per eligible classroom teacher will be transferred to a fund for this program each year
  • The program will allow teachers to purchase classroom supplies through an electronic account (ClassWallet) or be reimbursed for purchases made locally
  • Unused funds in teacher accounts will expire at the end of the fiscal year and revert to the general fund
  • The new program will start Aug. 31, 2019


A companion bill is under consideration by the NC House.
ABC11 has reached out to Wake County school authorities for their reaction to the proposed legislation.
