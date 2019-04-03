Proposed bill seeks to give teachers $400 per year to buy classroom supplies

Of the funds appropriated by the General Assembly for public school instructional supplies and allotted to school districts, $400 per eligible classroom teacher will be transferred to a fund for this program each year

The program will allow teachers to purchase classroom supplies through an electronic account (ClassWallet) or be reimbursed for purchases made locally

Unused funds in teacher accounts will expire at the end of the fiscal year and revert to the general fund

The new program will start Aug. 31, 2019

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A plan announced by Republican state senator Andy Wells of the 42nd District calls for providing licensed teachers in North Carolina $400 annually for the purchase of classroom supplies.Wells and state education superintendent Mark Johnson announced the plan during a Wednesday press briefing.Supporters of the bill said the money would come from $40 million in funding that in past years has not been spent properly by local school districts.Details of the bill include:A companion bill is under consideration by the NC House.ABC11 has reached out to Wake County school authorities for their reaction to the proposed legislation.