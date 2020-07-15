LIST: North Carolina university, college COVID-19 plans for the 2020-2021 school year

CDC guidance
The risk of COVID-19 spread increases in Institutions of Higher Education non-residential and residential settings as follows:
IHE General Settings
Lowest Risk: Faculty and students engage in virtual-only learning options, activities, and events.
More Risk: Small in-person classes, activities, and events. Individuals remain spaced at least 6 feet apart and do not share objects (e.g., hybrid virtual and in-person class structures or staggered/rotated scheduling to accommodate smaller class sizes).
Highest Risk: Full-sized in-person classes, activities, and events. Students are not spaced apart, share classroom materials or supplies, and mix between classes and activities.
IHE On-Campus Housing Settings
Lowest Risk: Residence halls are closed, where feasible.
More Risk: Residence halls are open at lower capacity and shared spaces are closed (e.g., kitchens, common areas).
Highest Risk: Residence halls are open at full capacity including shared spaces (e.g., kitchens, common areas).
