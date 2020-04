Nearly $200 million will go to North Carolina college students hurting financially due to COVID-19, Sen. Tillis says

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVD) -- Sen. Thom Tillis announced North Carolina college students will receive some cash to help mitigate the costs of the COVID-19 pandemic.In a news release, Tillis said the U.S. Department of Education will give $378 million to colleges and universities in North Carolina, $189 million of which will go directly to students."The coronavirus pandemic caused extensive disruption and financial hardship to higher education institutions and students across the country," said Tillis in a written statement. "This funding will quickly move out the door to students in North Carolina who face unexpected financial expenses and need assistance now. This direct relief to students will help to prevent disruptions to our students' studies and the pursuit to their academic and professional goals."According to the release, colleges and universities are required to use the money allocated to students to give them cash grants to buy course materials, technology for remote learning, food, housing, health care and childcare. However, universities can choose which students will get the grants.To see how much each university will get from the Department of Education, click here