Coronavirus

Coronavirus Update: Worldwide death toll hits 100K, Trump says US in 'pain': LIVE

The worldwide death toll from the coronavirus has hit 100,000, according to the running tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

The sad milestone comes as Christians around the globe mark a Good Friday unlike any other - in front of computer screens instead of in church pews. Meanwhile, some countries are tiptoeing toward reopening segments of their battered economies.

Public health officials are warning people against violating the social distancing rules over Easter and allowing the virus to flare up again. Authorities are using roadblocks and other means to discourage travel.

President Donald Trump is bemoaning the "horrible" number of Americans who have died due to the coronavirus, while pointing to signs of hope.

Trump says "in the midst of grief and pain" the country is seeing "clear signs that our aggressive strategy" is working. That includes a decrease in hospital admissions in some places.

EMBED More News Videos

Trump, who is now weighing when to re-open the country's economy, is pointing to models that are now forecasting U.S. death rates far lower than originally estimated.



Trump, who is now weighing when to re-open the country's economy, is pointing to models that are now forecasting U.S. death rates far lower than originally estimated.

He says, "We're saving so many lives compared to what it could have been."

But experts warn that re-opening the country too soon could cause a devastating new spike in infections.

Meanwhile, the federal Health and Human Services Department says it's releasing the first $30 billion in grants provided by the stimulus bill to help keep the U.S. health care system operating during the coronavirus outbreak.

Congress provided $100 billion for the health care system in the $2 trillion stimulus bill.
Officials say the relief funds will go to hospitals and doctors through Medicare and will be based on their billings to the program last year. Hospitals are supposed to use some of the money to cover COVID-19 treatment for the uninsured, although an independent study earlier this week suggests it may not be enough.

RELATED: Stimulus checks calculator shows how much should you expect to get under the coronavirus stimulus bill passed

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.coronavirusu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Why paying taxes after April 15 may cost you more
Apple, Google to harness phones for virus infection tracking
COVID-19 LATEST: Patient dies at Orange Co. care facility
Restaurants offering to-go Easter meals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: Patient dies at Orange Co. care facility
Why paying taxes after April 15 may cost you more
Nearly 1 in 5 Raleigh-area tenants missed their April rent
Stores open, closed on Easter Sunday: LIST
Durham high school student starts feeding program
Has CA developed 'herd immunity' to COVID-19?
How long does coronavirus live on surfaces?
Show More
Storms could move in on Easter Sunday
Coronavirus crisis: What you need to know about refunds
Man jumps off bridge to avoid truck that ran over, killed 2 women
'It was horrific:' Man injured in explosion reflects 1 year later
NC 7-year-old runs backyard 'marathon' to fundraise for hospitals
More TOP STORIES News