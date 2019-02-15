CUMBERLAND CO., N.C. (WTVD) --Additional officers are at a Cumberland County middle school after someone posted a violent threat on social media.
John Griffin Middle School said law enforcement is investigating social media threats made against the school.
Cumberland County Sheriff's Office confirmed that additional School Resource Officers are on school grounds Friday.
The threat was made Thursday and school officials notified law enforcement immediately. The school's principal then sent a telephone message to families to alert them of the situation.
A spokesperson with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office released the following statement:
"We strive to provide a safe learning environment for our students and staff. Yesterday, a student posted a threat on social media. We notified law enforcement immediately, and they have begun their investigation. We take this matter very seriously. As a precaution, school resource officers are at the school today. Understanding the importance of keeping the lines of communication open with our families, the principal sent a telephone message to families last night to make them aware of the situation."