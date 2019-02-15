THREAT

More school resource officers sent to Cumberland County middle school after social media threat

CUMBERLAND CO., N.C. (WTVD) --
Additional officers are at a Cumberland County middle school after someone posted a violent threat on social media.

John Griffin Middle School said law enforcement is investigating social media threats made against the school.

Cumberland County Sheriff's Office confirmed that additional School Resource Officers are on school grounds Friday.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The threat was made Thursday and school officials notified law enforcement immediately. The school's principal then sent a telephone message to families to alert them of the situation.

A spokesperson with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office released the following statement:

"We strive to provide a safe learning environment for our students and staff. Yesterday, a student posted a threat on social media. We notified law enforcement immediately, and they have begun their investigation. We take this matter very seriously. As a precaution, school resource officers are at the school today. Understanding the importance of keeping the lines of communication open with our families, the principal sent a telephone message to families last night to make them aware of the situation."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationschool threatschool shootingCumberland County
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
THREAT
Man threatens to kill woman in grocery store bathroom, police say
Sheriff: Wake Forest man threatened third-graders on Snapchat
Search Warrants: 8 NC State students receive threatening emails
Police investigating possible threat to Nash-Rocky Mount Schools
Bomb threat suspect arrested following Goldsboro school evacuations
More threat
EDUCATION
28 Georgia students sickened by Valentine's Day candy and treats
Cumberland County Superintendent diagnosed with cancer
$1.5B lottery jackpot remains unclaimed; SC could lose out on millions
Cumberland County schools could get an earlier start date
More Education
Top Stories
Black Widow Killer is North Carolina's oldest woman on death row
Opting out: How to remove your personal info from online search sites
Troubleshooter: Raleigh couple's car totaled during brake and tire job
21 Savage ICE arrest: Rapper believes he was targeted
Police investigate reported stabbing in Wake Forest
Garner man shot by deputy after Walgreens shooting faces attempted murder charge
Delta employees at RDU to get $2M in bonuses
7-year-old writes goodbye message to parents during bomb threat
Show More
Photo shows bear hitching ride on Bertie County garbage truck
28 Georgia students sickened by Valentine's Day candy and treats
Home Depot to hire 370 employees in Raleigh, Durham
One more nice day before the rain arrives
Man accused of offering dog for sex to undercover Texas officer
More News