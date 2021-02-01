race in america

North Carolina NAACP stands in support of addressing systemic racism in social studies curriculum

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Should systemic racism and gender identity be addressed in our public schools? That is the question many leaders within North Carolina are currently debating.

Over the summer of 2020, many Americans had no choice but to pay attention to these issues as many people made their voices heard during protests and marches of the country's most populated cities. Now, the 13-member education board is at odds over social studies curriculum for K-12 public school students.

On Thursday, the state board of education member and Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson, who also happens to be the most vocal, took a strong stance against addressing the topics within classrooms.
EMBED More News Videos

Supporters of the changes say children need more well-round lessons that include various experiences.



The battle boils down whether to include three concepts:
  • Systemic Racism
  • Systemic Discrimination
  • Gender Identity


Board members supporting the proposal of the language believe the words are factual and not up for debate, saying that children need more well-rounded lessons to process historic inequities.

But Robinson, the first Black person to serve as Lt. Governor in the state of North Carolina, and also sits on the state board disagrees. He believes the words could make students develop anti-American feelings.

"To call our system of government racist, that is an untruth as far as I'm concerned. I truly believe that is an untruth as far as history is concerned and it does a disservice to our students. It puts the idea in the mind of our children that they live in a nation that has promoted racism," Robinson said on Thursday.

On Sunday, the North Carolina National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) president Rev. Dr. T. Anthony Spearman called rallies for board members to include those words.

"In actuality what is going to happen is it's going to enable our children to be exposed to the truth. The hard truths," said Rev. Spearman. "To support white supremacist policies, one, does not have to be white. For the Lt. Governor to come and say there is no systemic racism in our system -- it causes me to cringe. Until we face up to it and live up to it. We're going to be doing ourselves a disservice."

The board meets this Wednesday and Thursday about the controversy impacting 1.5 million children in North Carolina.

Robinson plans to bring a petition of more than 13,000 signatures to the meeting in support of the removal of those words. He responded to the state NAACP saying in part:

"Does racism exist? Of course. Has racism been "systemic" at points in our nation's past? It has. Is our current system of government racist? No, it is not. I would think the NAACP would be eager to work with the first Black Lieutenant Governor in our state's history to ensure that our public school students receive their public education free from anyone's political agenda."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnorth carolinanceducationrace relationsschoolracismpoliticsrace in americanorth carolina news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RACE IN AMERICA
Police under fire after bodycam video surfaces with racial slurs
Teen body-slammed by school resource officer 'traumatized,' family says
Analysis: Racial disparity seen in US vaccination drive
Chicago's froSkate is an inclusive skating collective
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tillis among senators to propose counter to Biden's COVID relief plan
Biden has signed 42 executive actions. Here's what each does
LATEST: NC hospitalizations under 3K for 2nd straight day
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Raleigh man charged in death of girlfriend's 1-year-old son: Police
WEATHER: Rain to stick around in the Triangle as icy weather moves out
A groundhog forecast: More winter or early spring?
Show More
GOP lawmakers urge Joe Biden to meet with them on COVID relief
Police under fire after bodycam video surfaces with racial slurs
Parents, educators line governor's mansion for reopen school rally
Duck hunter who allegedly murdered 2 men found dead
Trump loses lead impeachment lawyers a week before trial
More TOP STORIES News