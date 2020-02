No schools have announced closure so far.

Cumberland County Schools will dismiss two hours early and start classes two hours later on Friday.

Durham Public Schools will close three hours early for students on Thursday. All field trips, evening training, extracurricular events are canceled

Moore County Schools will dismiss students and staff one hour early.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Schools in our viewing area are beginning to announce delays and closings ahead of Thursday afternoon's winter weather expected to hit our area.Wake County Public Schools is expected to make its announcement by 11 p.m. or by 4:45 a.m. Thursday morning