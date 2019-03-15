RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Everett Ward is no longer president of Raleigh's Saint Augustine's University.
A source tells ABC11 his last day was Thursday.
He had recently informed the Board of Trustees of his desire to retire. The source said the board made the decision to accelerate his departure.
"I was literally born on this campus. Born at St. Agnes hospital, built by students," Ward told ABC11 in January.
RELATED: Saving St. Agnes: Leaders push to revitalize remnants of North Carolina's first nursing school for African Americans
Since then, Dr. Ward continued to build a legacy. He started as a student, became a donor, and then transitioned to trustee where then-president Dr. James Boyer asked him this question.
"He said, 'Everett, if the college ever asked you to do something you would say yes?' I thought he was talking about a donation," said Ward.
It finally made sense in 2014 when the board asked Dr. Ward to take over as the University's 11th president.
"I could hear Dr. Boyer saying, 'When the college asks you to do something, say yes.' So now I live in his home that he and Ms. Boyer built and so my guardian angels are with me and have been for five years," said Ward.
A successful five years if you ask Dr. Ward. His proudest accomplishments include leading the campaign to restore the Jim Crow Era St. Agnes Hospital and saving the university from losing its accreditation.
President Everett Ward out at Saint Augustine's University
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News