Shaw University eliminates remaining tuition, fees for summer 2021

Shaw U Bear Alert:



Your Account Has Been CLEARED!



For more information about your summer account please email: Student.Accounts@shawu.edu pic.twitter.com/uoPOooHEJI — Shaw University (@ShawUniversity) June 24, 2021

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=5308379" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 'Completely shocked:' Raleigh man describes moment commencement speaker said his loans would be paid for

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Shaw University cleared the balances of all students who owed tuition and fees for summer classes this year.The university announced the move on Twitter by saying "Shaw U Bear Alert: Your Account Has Been CLEARED!"The university said that the COVID-19 pandemic forced many students to take summer courses this year in order to stay on track to graduate.Citing the difficulties of the last year, the university decided to clear all remaining summer 2021 tuition and fees account balances to $0."This will have no impact on your future financial aid eligibility as a result of this one-time outstanding balance cancellation," the university said in a statement.Shaw is a private historically black university located in Raleigh. Founded in 1865, it is one of the oldest HBCUs in the country. It is also the first HBCU to open its doors to women.