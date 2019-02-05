EDUCATION

Shooting threat under investigation at Leesville Road High School

Extra security greets students at Leesville Road High School on Tuesday morning after someone wrote a threatening message on a bathroom wall.

Extra security will greet students at Leesville Road High School on Tuesday morning after someone wrote a threatening message on a bathroom wall.

School officials said they learned about a social media post circulating among students Monday afternoon.

The post showed a photo of a threat written on a bathroom wall at the school.

The threat read: "Don't come to school 2-5-19 through 2-10-19. I'm going to shoot the Murphy." A main building on Leesville Road High School's campus is named the Murphy Building.

School leaders reported the threat to Raleigh Police Department, which is still investigating, and called parents to let them know about the investigation.

According to Wake County Public School System, the student responsible for the note will face school disciplinary action and criminal prosecution. Students with information about the message or the person who wrote it are asked to contact school leaders or Raleigh police officers.

An anonymous tip line has also been set up. That number is (919) 856-1911.
