St. Augustine's Athletic Director and Track and Field coach recovering after vehicle crash in Qatar

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Saint Augustine University's (SAU) legendary Athletic Director and Head Track & Field coach is expected to 'fully recover' after he was involved in a vehicle crash abroad in Qatar, family members confirm Friday.The family released a statement through SAU:"While in Qatar for the World Track and Field Championships, Coach George Williams was involved in a vehicle accident. He has serious injuries but is alert, responsive and expected to fully recover," the release said. "He is under great medical care in Qatar and will remain here for treatment. The family is truly appreciative of all the support and ask that you continue to keep them in your thoughts and prayers."Williams was the 2004 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Head Coach. According to the University, Williams has 39 NCAA national championships under his belt and has won more championships than any active coach regardless of division and sport.