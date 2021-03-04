education

NC State Board of Education votes to approve NCDHHS guidelines encouraging schools to offer in-person learning

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The NC State Board of Education voted Thursday to adopt new guidance from North Carolina health officials encouraging schools to reopen for in-person learning by the end of March.

The board also adopted an updated DHHS Strong Schools Toolkit on school reopening.

The updated guidelines were released from NCDHHS on Wednesday and stress offering in-person learning "to the fullest extent possible while following all public health protocols" by only allowing higher-risk students and families to opt for remote learning for their children.

The updated guidelines come as COVID-19 metrics and trends continue to move in the right direction and amid Gov. Roy Cooper's continued easing of restrictions.

"Extensive research tells us we can bring students back to the classroom with the right measures in place," said NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen. "And students need in-person school not only for academics, but to learn social skills, get reliable meals, and to continue to grow and thrive."
