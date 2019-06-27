Education

Target bringing back teacher discount on school supplies, clothing

Summer just got started but Target is already thinking about back to school!

The retail chain is bringing back their extra discount for teachers.

Starting July 13, Target is giving educators 15-percent off on school supplies, clothes and other back-to-school essentials.

That includes everything from the basic classroom needs to cleaning supplies and even playground equipment.

Teachers do need to get the coupon emailed to them and have a school ID when checking out.

To sign up for an educators discount go to Target.com/teacherprep.

The offer is valid until July 20.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationbusinessu.s. & worldshoppingteachersconsumertarget
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen, 10-year-old try to rob 3 at knife-point on NC State campus
Man killed in overnight shooting in Fayetteville
'Heartbreaking:' Fire damages Raleigh youth center
World War II veteran, 104, receives high school diploma
'Undocumented and proud:' Immigrants push back in Raleigh against NC bills
Worker dies from electrocution at Raleigh elementary school
Trip to car wash left Hillsborough man with $600 in damage
Show More
What are those blobs washing ashore on the OBX? Hint: Not jellyfish
Democrats rail against economy-for-the-rich in first debate
Neighbors say affordable housing complex in Durham is unsafe and filthy
Target announces Deal Days to compete with Amazon Prime Day
Raleigh man accused of downloading, sharing child pornography
More TOP STORIES News