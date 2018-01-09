EDUCATION

The latest on school closings and delays

Wake County had 24 schools affected by the extreme cold.

Many school systems across the viewing area are closed or delayed Tuesday because of the winter weather.

Tuesday's closings and delays

One-hour delay
Mecklenberg County Va. Schools

Two-hour delay
Nash-Rocky-Mount Schools

Lee County Schools
Wilson County

Three-hour delay
Wayne County Schools

Closed

Edgecombe County Schools - optional teacher work day
Moore County Schools
Northampton County Schools
Weldon City Schools

