NC Symphony releases digital education concerts for students at home amid COVID-19

Now that the state's students are participating in distance learning until at least mid-May, the symphony is stepping in to help keep them engaged.
We’ve released a virtual NCS Education Concert and its companion Student Book, to support teachers engaging their students online & parents continuing their children’s education at home.— NC Symphony (@ncsymphony) March 24, 2020
Access for FREE with password 1932: https://t.co/PbxdhPuY6U #NCLearnAtHome #keeplearning pic.twitter.com/bDRiLb77pO
Tuesday, the symphony released a digital broadcast of its education concert and companion materials to support teachers and parents who are keeping children busy learning virtually at home.
The materials can be accessed by going to the symphony's website and using the password: 1932.
Online courses, lessons, games, reading options for kids while they're out of school due to COVID-19