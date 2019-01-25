CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) --The interim president of the University of North Carolina System laid out the top criteria to be looked at when selecting the next leader of the system's flagship university, UNC-Chapel Hill, during Friday's Board of Governors meeting.
The meeting was the first for Interim President Bill Roper, who was appointed when Margaret Spellings announced in October that she would be stepping down.
Roper was the first to speak at the meeting.
"We're one of the top university systems in the nation," he said. "We can and we will be the best."
He went on to say that he was going to be in charge of selecting an interim chancellor for UNC-Chapel Hill. He said that a national search to find a person to fill the position permanently would be conducted after an interim chancellor was appointed.
According to Roper, the interim candidate will have to meet the following requirements:
- Must be a strong leader: "Carolina cannot and will not drift during an interim leader's tenure. It will surge forward under a strong leader."
- Must be a well-known entity in North Carolina: "They cannot spend many months getting to know the lay of the land."
- Must be someone of stature: "Carolina needs a leader who has the gravitas to lead."
- Must be trustworthy: "We are not in the business of micromanaging our key leadership.
Roper said he planned to speak with UNC-Chapel Hill students, faculty and staff before filling the interim chancellor position.
The last day for UNC-Chapel Hill's current Chancellor, Carol Folt, is Jan. 31.
Folt announced earlier in the year that she would retire at the end of the school year, but in that same announcement she revealed that she would remove the pedestal that previously raised Confederate monument Silent Sam above UNC's McCorkle Place. After that act, the Board of Governors announced Folt would have to leave by Jan. 31.
UNC's Board of Trustees has met twice in the last week to discuss a "confidential personnel issue." Roper was present for one of those meetings.
ABC11 will have a crew at the meeting. After the meeting, members of the board will speak publicly. ABC11 will stream those discussions.