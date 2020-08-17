UNC-Chapel Hill undergraduate classes to shift entirely online after multiple COVID-19 clusters reported, chancellor announces

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- University of North Carolina Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz announced on Monday that, effective Wednesday, August 19, all undergraduate in-person instruction will shift to remote learning.
Due to this announcement and the reduction of campus activities, the university said it expects the majority of its current undergraduate students currently living on campus to change their residential plans for the fall.
Courses in the university's graduate, professional and health affairs schools will continue to be taught as they are, or as directed by the schools.
"Since launching the Roadmap for Fall 2020, we have emphasized that if we were faced with the need to change plans - take an off-ramp - we would not hesitate to do so, but we have not taken this decision lightly," said Guskiewicz.
The chancellor said in a news release that they are "working to identify additional effective ways to further achieve de-densification of our residential halls and our campus facilities. We will, again, open the opportunity for fall 2020 residence hall cancellation requests with no penalty. Carolina Housing will notify our residents with additional information and changes in the coming days. Residents who have hardships (such as lack of access to reliable internet access), international students or student athletes will have the option to remain."
University of North Carolina System President Peter Hans issued the following statement after the announcement on Monday:
The decision to adapt operations applies to UNC-Chapel Hill only because no other UNC System institution has reported information, at this time, that would lead to similar modifications.
All students must continue to wear facial coverings and practice social distancing as part of their personal responsibility, particularly in off-campus settings. Taking personal responsibility and enforcing community standards are essential for the success of this semester and for protecting public health.
Each campus is different, and I expect situations to evolve differently. In any circumstance, we will be grounded by reliable public health data and prevailing local health conditions. I will continue to stay in close contact with our chancellors and fully support their efforts to fulfill our core educational mission in safe learning environments.
Officials are not mandating that students leave campus, but are strongly encouraging them to do so.
The announcement came after four separate COVID-19 clusters were identified at the university over the weekend.
Earlier on Monday, Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger and members of city council sent a letter to UNC administrators about their "continued concerns regarding the toll that the re-opening of the UNC campus is having on the health, safety and overall well-being" of the community.
"This weekend, we learned that four clusters of positive cases in congregate housing situations have been identified. Unfortunately, this avoidable outcome is the direct result of decisions made by the university administration and exacerbated by many students' disregard for the University's Community Standards as well as state and local laws," the letter said.
Hemminger asked that the Board of Governors allow each chancellor to make decisions for their campuses and that the university "assume a greater share of responsibility for various aspects of the pandemic response related to campus re-opening."
Also on Monday, the dean of one of the highest ranking schools of public health in the country wrote that the return of students to campus wasn't working.
In a newsletter called 'Monday Morning,' Dean of UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health Barbara Rimer wrote that "with growing numbers of clusters and insufficient control over the off-campus behavior of students (and others), it is time for an off-ramp. We have tried to make this work, but it is not working."
She added that it is "sad and unfortunate" that "too often, choices are not made on the foundation of evidence and science" and said that, at UNC, the chancellor and provost didn't have the "full freedom" to make a decision because the Board of Governors "told system universities they had to reopen and that individual university chancellors could not make those decisions independently."
Over the weekend, COVID-19 clusters were reported at the Sigma Nu fraternity house, the Ehringhaus Community dorm, Hinton James residence hall and Granville Towers apartments.
A "cluster" is defined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as five or more cases that are deemed close proximity in location, which can be defined as a single residential hall or dwelling.
According to new numbers released by UNC on Monday, during the week of Aug. 10 to Aug. 16, 130 students tested positive and 824 tested negative for COVID-19. That's a percent positive rate of 13 percent.
The new numbers also show that 87 percent of the campus' isolation capacity is in use.
University officials said, as of Monday, 177 students were in isolation and 349 in quarantine, both on and off campus
Before the university reopened, Orange County Health Director Quintana Stewart recommended the university consider virtual classes for at least the first five weeks of the fall semester.
Students were officially allowed to move in on Aug. 3. The fall semester started at UNC on Aug. 10.
On Monday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services urged college students and university staff to take extra prevention measures, especially in communal living settings like dormitories.
In a statement, NCDHHS officials said:
Because COVID-19 is highly contagious, communal living such as dorms makes it challenging to control virus outbreaks. Preventing infection in the first place is the best strategy. That starts with students and staff practicing the 3Ws of wearing a cloth mask that covers the mouth and nose, waiting six feet apart and washing hands often. We will continue to partner with our higher education community as they work to protect those on their campuses.
Also on Monday, the Orange County Health Department released a statement, saying they were aware of the COVID-19 clusters at UNC and were working with the university.
