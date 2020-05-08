Wake County schools graduation services canceled for Class of 2020, virtual services being 'strongly considered'

"It is no longer realistic to believe these events, which often draw thousands of people, will be safe or allowed by health officials," WCPSS chairman Keith Sutton said in a virtual meeting held Friday morning.
Sutton said virtual ceremonies are "strongly being considered" to honor graduates in June. He said the virtual graduations would be a way to safely celebrate during the COVID-19 pandemic.
#Breaking—@wcpss officials say in-person graduation ceremonies will be formally cancelled. They hope to have details next week on how they’ll celebrate the class of 2020. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/qo0fJRvE47— Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) May 8, 2020
The district hopes it can arrange smaller in-person celebrations planned by each school in June or July.
"We understand the need to retain as much tradition as possible," Sutton said. "I wish from the bottom of my heart that we could hold additional graduation ceremonies. In the end, we cannot jeopardize the safety of our students, families, their friends and loved ones."
Sutton said they should have more details next week on ways they plan to honor graduating seniors.
Meanwhile, Durham Public Schools is holding modified graduation services -- drive-in, drive-thru and virtual -- in the coming weeks. DPS' complete schedule and county plan is available here.