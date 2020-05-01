School will be 'very different' next year, Wake County superintendent says

"The one thing we know for certain is that school will look very different next year, perhaps drastically different," Superintendent Cathy Moore said during WCPSS's weekly briefing.
Students will not return to class for the 2019-2020 school year, and right now it's unclear when and how the 2020-2021 school year will begin.
State and district leaders continue to work out what should and can be done to best serve students.
"Many of our questions, which are often the same as parents', cannot be answered until the state determines appropriate health guidance in June," Moore said. "So parents and staff should not be surprised if we need to blend some forms of remote learning with traditional school routines. We simply don't know right now."
Moore said the district expects more guidance in the coming weeks, and she hopes the state will allow each district the flexibility to adjust calendars to best serve their students.
As for what's left this year, WCPSS School Board Chairman Keith Sutton hopes to have graduations plans finalized in the coming weeks.
Sutton said a group has been working on graduation options; he said the options will be discussed with senior class representatives, school leaders and parents to gather their feedback and suggestions.
"With their help and input, we hope to have a formal decision within the next two weeks, so families and faculty can make their own plans for celebrating this genuine landmark achievement," Sutton said.
