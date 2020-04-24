NC Coronavirus: Schools must remain closed through this school year, Gov. Roy Cooper announces

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Governor Roy Cooper on Friday announced that all North Carolina schools will remain closed until the end of the school year, ending any hope of a return to in-person learning despite the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.
Remote learning, whether through digital environments online or on-air via UNC-TV, will continue until the summer.
"School classrooms may be closed, but the learning is not over," Cooper said.
The decision affects some 1.5 million students across North Carolina and more than 100,000 educators.
"The opening of schools in the summer and fall and the availability of summer camps are going to depend on meeting health guidelines that will be established later," Cooper said. "I have every confidence that we will find a way to get schools open safely in the new school year."
With remote learning set to continue through the end of this school year, Cooper announced that the state had entered into partnerships with AT&T and Duke Energy to provide 100 and 80 Wi-Fi hotspots, respectively, to school buses.
The Tar Heel State now becomes the 42nd state to order or recommend school building closures for the rest of the year, in addition to three U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia. In total, some 43 million public school students are learning at home because of the pandemic.
Executive Order 120, signed by Cooper on March 23, cancelled in-person instruction until at least May 15. The General Assembly, thus, will have to legislate based on the existing statutes related to student testing, student attendance, student teachers, teacher evaluations and school report cards, among other outstanding issues.
Wake County Public School System, the state's largest school district, announced Friday morning how it would be handling this year's grades.
Thursday, the State Board of Education approved a plan from the North Carolina Department of Publlic Instruction outlining how all public school students other than graduating high school seniors should be graded for the spring semester.
On Thursday, Cooper announced the extension of his Stay-At-Home order until May 8.
