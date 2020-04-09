Coronavirus: Tracking North Carolina COVID-19 cases

Testing Numbers
To date, 5,859 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, have been reported in North Carolina.
State labs are working with universities and private labs to test COVID-19 patients across the state.
RELATED: Why you might see different numbers of COVID-19 cases depending where you look
State health officials have said health care workers, first responders and those at high-risk for severe complications from COVID-19 are the first priority for testing. That means that state case totals may not reflect a complete picture of the spread of the illness across the state, since health officials asked residents with mild symptoms to self-monitor and self-quarantine until their symptoms subside.
In fact, North Carolina ranks 44th in the nation for number of tests completed per million residents.
Around the world, people older than 65 and those with underlying medical conditions--such as heart conditions, lung conditions, asthma and diabetes--are at greater risk of severe illness and death.
Across the country, epidemiologists noted that members of the black community are dying from COVID-19 at a higher rate than people of other races. North Carolina is no exception.
Hospital Response
While North Carolina hospitals have been increasing their capacity for patients, models from epidemiologists and data scientists show that if Gov. Roy Cooper's Stay-at-Home order is lifted in its entirety on April 29, there is a greater than 50 percent chance that hospitals will become overwhelmed and won't have enough beds for their patients.
An ABC11 investigation showed that hospitals could run out of available beds if just 1.5 percent of the state population gets COVID-19.
And of course, available beds are not the only challenge hospitals are facing. On April 1, President Donald Trump said the federal strategic stockpile of personal protective equipment--a supply from which every state is frantically trying to pull resources--is nearly depleted.
Unemployment
According to national data updated Thursday, nearly 22 million Americans--roughly one out of every seven workers--have lost their jobs in the past month. North Carolina is not immune to the economic crisis. As of April 15, nearly 600,000 people had filed for unemployment benefits in the state, according to a news release from the Department of Employment Security.
RESOURCE LIST: Financial information during the COVID-19 pandemic
Social Distancing
According to anonymized cellphone location data, in the days following the order, North Carolinians drastically reduced their movement. As of March 30, the average North Carolinian has reduced the distance they travel each day by 68 percent since the outbreak began. In Durham County, residents are traveling just 0.06 miles each day.
Have a question about coronavirus? Send it to us here.