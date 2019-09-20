Topsail Elementary School students include 3rd grader who uses wheelchair in recess basketball game

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A wholesome video from recess at a North Carolina elementary school is getting tons of views on social media.It happened Sept. 19 at Topsail Elementary School.Third-grader Francis Veras Espinal, who is part of the school's Exceptional Children's program, was at recess at the same time as the school's fifth grade class.The day before, teachers noticed a group of fifth graders include Espinal and another Exceptional Children's student in the game they were playing.On Sept. 19, a different group of fifth graders encouraged Espinal to join their basketball game.Teacher Jody Keziah was touched by the gesture, so she grabbed her cellphone and recorded Espinal getting an assist in the game!The school shared the video with the appropriate caption: "Some lessons can't be taught in a classroom..."