Wake County Public School System approves $567 million budget proposal

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Leaders of North Carolina's largest school district met Tuesday and approved the proposal for the next school year's budget.Wake County Commissioners voted to give the district $539 million last year. That was $28 million shy of what Superintendent Cathy Moore asked for last year.This year, she's once again asking for $567 million. She says the extra money would allow the district to hire more counselors and psychologists--something she says is more important than ever because of pandemic-related stress on students.The Wake County school board approved Moore's proposal Tuesday evening.Wake County Commission will now have to decide if they will grant that budget increase.