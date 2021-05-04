Education

Wake County Public School System approves $567 million budget proposal

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Leaders of North Carolina's largest school district met Tuesday and approved the proposal for the next school year's budget.

Wake County Commissioners voted to give the district $539 million last year. That was $28 million shy of what Superintendent Cathy Moore asked for last year.

This year, she's once again asking for $567 million. She says the extra money would allow the district to hire more counselors and psychologists--something she says is more important than ever because of pandemic-related stress on students.

The Wake County school board approved Moore's proposal Tuesday evening.

Wake County Commission will now have to decide if they will grant that budget increase.
