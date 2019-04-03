Educator accused of exposing himself near Knightdale school bus stop

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WTVD) -- An arrest warrant shed new details Tuesday about an educator who is facing an indecent exposure charge.According to the warrant, James Lee Jenkins, 39, exposed "his private parts" near a Knightdale High School bus stop in the 1600 block of Kingman Drive, near his residence.Knightdale Police said the incident happened on Dec. 19. At least two students witnessed the alleged act, according to the warrant.Police took some time to receive reports related to their investigation, and finally took out the warrant for Jenkins' arrest on March 28, a Knightdale official told ABC11.Jenkins was Dean of Students at Grace Christian School in Raleigh. It is unclear whether he is still employed with the school.Calls and emails were unreturned by the school on Tuesday afternoon.