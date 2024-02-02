Fake landlord Troubleshooter investigation leads to man facing felony charges in Fayetteville

Renters in Fayetteville are out thousands of dollars for a house they say isn't for rent but that Edwin Wilson tried to rent anyway.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man at the center of an ABC11 Troubleshooter investigation now faces five felony charges.

Troubleshooter Diane Wilson first introduced us to Edwin Wilson, 43, on Jan. 30. Multiple renters said he would show them a home for rent, take payment and then inform them something had gone wrong and the home was no longer available.

A day after the Troubleshooter investigation aired, Fayetteville Police Department filed criminal charges against Edwin Wilson. He now faces five felony counts of obtaining property by false pretense.

Police said Wilson used Facebook to solicit individuals looking to rent a home. He would then walk them through the home he himself was living in and have the prospective renters sign a fraudulent lease and pay him a deposit.

Then, for various reasons, the hopeful renters' move-in dates kept being delayed.

Victims of this scheme told the Troubleshooter that Wilson multiple times assured them he would give their money back, but he never did.

The Troubleshooter even got Wilson on the phone, and he immediately said to her, "Is it still a story if I give them back their money, Monday morning?"

The Troubleshooter asked how many people he was doing this to and he told her "It's literally just two." The Troubleshooter said she had personally talked to more than just two renters who had gone through this same thing with him.

"Well how many do you have, and I will tell you what I have," he told her.

Fayetteville Police Department said Edwin Wilson has not yet been arrested. The department is still conducting the investigation into Wilson. Anyone else who believes he may have taken advantage of them should contact Detective W. VaanAnen at 910-303-8303.

