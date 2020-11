Body of Fayetteville native killed in Egypt helicopter crash returned to US

EMBED >More News Videos The Israeli official said that five Americans were among the dead in the crash on Thursday in Sinai.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The body of the Fayetteville man killed in a Black Hawk helicopter crash in Egypt last week has been returned to America.Chief Warrant Officer 3 Dallas Gearld Garza, 34, was one of the American peacekeepers killed in the crash. U.S. Army investigators said the crash was the result of a mechanical malfunction on their UH-60 helicopter.His body arrived back in the United States on Monday night. The dignified transfer ceremony took place at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.In total, seven military members on a peacekeeping operation with the Multinational Force and Observers in Egypt were killed in the crash.The incident remains under investigation at this time.