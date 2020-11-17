soldier killed

Body of Fayetteville native killed in Egypt helicopter crash returned to US

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The body of the Fayetteville man killed in a Black Hawk helicopter crash in Egypt last week has been returned to America.

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Dallas Gearld Garza, 34, was one of the American peacekeepers killed in the crash. U.S. Army investigators said the crash was the result of a mechanical malfunction on their UH-60 helicopter.

His body arrived back in the United States on Monday night. The dignified transfer ceremony took place at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.

In total, seven military members on a peacekeeping operation with the Multinational Force and Observers in Egypt were killed in the crash.

The Israeli official said that five Americans were among the dead in the crash on Thursday in Sinai.



The incident remains under investigation at this time.
