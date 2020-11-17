Body of Fayetteville native killed in Egypt helicopter crash returned to US

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Dallas Gearld Garza, 34, was one of the American peacekeepers killed in the crash. U.S. Army investigators said the crash was the result of a mechanical malfunction on their UH-60 helicopter.
His body arrived back in the United States on Monday night. The dignified transfer ceremony took place at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.
In total, seven military members on a peacekeeping operation with the Multinational Force and Observers in Egypt were killed in the crash.
The incident remains under investigation at this time.