localish

Bakery celebrates Mexican Independence Day with red, white, and green sweet bread

EMBED <>More Videos

Bakery celebrates Mexican Independence Day

LOS ANGELES -- El Gallo Bakery keeps the tradition of Mexican sweet bread alive. The family business has been in East Los Angeles since 1949, and has only grown in popularity.

"There's generations that always forget their traditions. Businesses like this just keep it authentic, the taste, everything," said Marco Diego a long-time customer. "You get a little piece of that Mexican culture."

"Pan dulce, it's here to stay. Sweet bread has become a part of our culture," said El Gallo Bakery owner Jesus Gabriel Huerta. "We even get customers who are not Hispanic, and they've been coming here for generations."

"It smells wonderful when you walk in here. We've been coming to El Gallo for many, many years," said Monica Gonzales-Diaz. "It reminds you of being home with your grandmother. I think that's what it is, the pan Mexicano reminds me of family."

Social Media Links:

No website
Facebook: @elgallobakery
Instagram: @elgallobakery
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east los angeleskabcbakeryfoodmexicancommunitylocalishculture
LOCALISH
Wood products from upcycled sawdust
Chicago witchcraft store invites customers as spooky season approaches
Bakery celebrates Mexican Independence Day
'Floating basketball hoop' makes Halo Ball a game-changing sport
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Harnett County school board votes to make masks optional
2 arrested, 2 more sought in shooting that partially paralyzed girl
Some NC schools requiring COVID vaccines for staff; are students next?
Valley Proteins issues statement on death of 2 workers in Fayetteville
Durham mom fights through long COVID, starts her own business
Potential 401 bypass exposes another growing pain for booming Triangle
Show More
North Carolina's Latino population grows by 40 percent in 10 years
COVID-19 cases still climbing in NC hospitals as emergency visits slow
Man turned away from 43 hospitals packed with COVID patients dies
IRS to start sending out next child tax credit payments this week
1-year-old dies after accidentally ingesting Oxycodone
More TOP STORIES News