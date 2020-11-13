Election results 2020: North Carolina will finish counting ballots today

NORTH CAROLINA PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RESULTS

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The day has finally arrived. North Carolina county boards of elections will hold their canvass meetings Friday to certify the ballots that have been counted for the 2020 election.Absentee ballots postmarked by Election Day had until Thursday at 5 p.m. to arrive at the appropriate board of election office. Ballots from military and overseas voters received by 5 p.m. November 12 will also be counted.As of the last update by the State Board of Elections, presidential race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden was separated by more than 71,000 votes -- with Trump ahead.The race for North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice between Republican Paul Newby and Democrat Cheri Beasley has Beasley ahead by fewer than 2,000 votes.In the attorney general race, Democrat Josh Stein leads Republican Jim O'Neill by only about 15,000 votes.In North Carolina, the vote difference must be 10,000 votes or less for a candidate to demand a recount after the county canvass.If a recount is demanded, the State Board of Elections Office would issue a schedule, and the counties would conduct recounts individually during open meetings.County board of elections spent the last week counting absentee and provisional ballots.Provisional ballots are cast on Election Day. They are given to voters whose eligibility to vote in the current election is in question. Those votes are held by election officials until the eligibility question can be researched and solved.During the post-election period, county boards of election conduct the research to determine which provisional ballots should be counted. All eligible provisional ballots are counted during the canvass process. The post-election period ensures that the ballots of eligible voters will be counted as long as they meet statutory deadlines and comply with all other laws.After each election, the State Board of Election randomly selects two precincts in every county, where paper ballots must be counted by hand for the highest contest on the ballot - the presidential race in 2020 - and compared with the tabulated results. Called the "sample hand-to-eye count," this audit recounts the ballots in the random precincts to ensure reliability of machine-tabulated results. Bipartisan teams at county boards of elections have been conducting these audits during the past week. The State Board of Elections conducts additional audits to verify the accuracy of the count. The results of all audits will be submitted to the State Board as part of the final certification of the election.Many North Carolinians have contacted elections officials to ask why certain contests have been "called" for a particular candidate, while others have not."The state and county boards of elections have never - and will never - "call" or project a race for any candidate," officials said in a news release.Projections are made by media or candidates using unofficial results. In some cases, the trailing candidates "conceded" when they realized they could not make up the vote differential with the ballots still uncounted.The State Board will certify final results on November 24. After that, the county boards of elections will issue certificates of election to the prevailing candidates.