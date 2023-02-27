The team was in Fairfax, Virginia for a match against George Mason University when their bus got stuck.

Elon women's lacrosse uses teamwork to save the day

FAIRFAX, VA (WTVD) -- The power of teamwork was on full display when the Elon University Women's Lacrosse team had to push their bus after it got stuck in the mud.

The team was in Fairfax, Virginia for a match against George Mason University on February 22.

Assistant coach Taylor Caskey captured the ladies defeating the mud and posted it on TikTok.

"Never underestimate the power of lacrosse girls who are hungry," she said.

The video and story has been shared by ABC News and other media outlets across the country.

Spoiler alert: Elon won 14-13. It was the team's first road win of the season.

SEE ALSO: 'Never give up': Durham's Ashley Tankard 'going to Hollywood' for 'American Idol' season 21