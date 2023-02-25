Watch Ashley Tankard of Durham as she auditions in season 21 on Sunday, February 26.

Meet Durham's Ashley Tankard ahead of her big audition on American Idol season 21

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The stage is set, the contestants and hosts are ready, for another fun filled Sunday.

For some of the American Idol contestants, getting in front of the celebrity judges has been a long journey.

The nationwide search began in Las Vegas on February 19. Tune in this Sunday as judges head to Nashville and New Orleans and contestants continue to sing for a ticket to Hollywood week.

Fans across the Triangle can cheer on Ashley Tankard of Durham. She told Idol judges, she's been auditioning since she was 15.

Watch the newest episode of 'American Idol' on ABC11 Sunday February 26, starting at 8:00 p.m. and it streams the next day on Hulu.

