Garner native Scotty McCreery, wife welcome first child

The new addition to the family is named Merrick Avery McCreery.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Congratulations are in order for American Idol winner and Garner native, Scotty McCreery. The singer and his wife Gabi have welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

He was born Monday morning in Raleigh weighing 7 pounds, 13 ounces and is 21 inches long.

McCreery posted the picture on Instagram, saying he's never known a love like this.

He also said he's thankful for everyone's prayers during this exciting time.