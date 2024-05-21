Katy Perry's parting message to 'American Idol' fans

Katy Perry was inspired during her time on "American Idol" and talks about the show changed her life.

Katy Perry was inspired during her time on "American Idol" and talks about the show changed her life.

Katy Perry was inspired during her time on "American Idol" and talks about the show changed her life.

Katy Perry was inspired during her time on "American Idol" and talks about the show changed her life.

LOS ANGELES -- We know being a part of "American Idol" can be a life changing experience for the contestants like season 22 winner Abi Carter, but judge Katy Perry says her life too has been changed by the experience.

"It's opened my heart, it's reinspired me, every season, it's humbled me, it's given me an education that I couldn't have found anywhere else," Perry told On The Red Carpet's George Pennacchio. "It continued to show me what America looked like year after year, rather than just living in my own bubble. It made me feel connected to humanity. I feel like I see myself in everyone and therefore I feel the love."

Perry was a judge alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie for seven seasons. After the season finale, Pennacchio asked Perry for her parting words.

"My parting words are thank you America. I know sometimes I put my foot in my mouth, sometimes I'm a little polarizing. Sometimes I just shoot from the hip. But I love you and I learned and I grew and, what I really do is shoot from the heart," Perry said.

"It's been an amazing journey, all seven seasons, thank you for inviting me into your homes, letting your kids watch even though you were probably a little nervous with it being me," she continued. "I love America and I'm so excited to go back out to all of America to tour one of these days soon."

Perry is leaving "Idol" to focus on her own music career. And she promised Pennacchio that this won't be the last he sees of her.

"When I see you on a red carpet, I'm coming straight to see you. Mark my words."

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station