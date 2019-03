Just got to staging area near franklin county airport. Sheriff here says plane went down off Clifton pond road. #abc11 #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/ndV84zj2Fc — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) March 2, 2019

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WTVD) -- Franklin County emergency crews are responding to reports of a plane crash Friday night.Sheriff Kent Winstead said it happened at Clifton Pond Road near MC Wilder Road near the airport.Winstead told ABC11 that a plane went down on its approach to the airport.An ABC11 crew is at the scene.Emergency crews told ABC11 that this appears to be "a recovery effort."Crews from multiple agencies have responded to the scene.This is a developing story. Check back for updates.