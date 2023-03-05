Watch American Idol Sundays at 8/7c on ABC and stream on Hulu

'Mama, can I sing?' Elijah McCormick of Raeford auditions on 'American Idol' 3 years after car crash

There's never a shortage of amazing talent and inspiring stories on 'American Idol' and so far this season, North Carolina has been in the thick of it.

This Sunday, March 5 another Idol hopeful, Elijah McCormick who is from Raeford, will face Katy Perry, Lionel Ritchie and Luke Bryan.

Have your tissues ready while watching his performance. That's because he shouldn't be on that stage.

McCormick nearly lost his life in a head-on collision on June 8, 2019, only 3 hours after his high school graduation.

He spent 79 days in the hospital enduring multiple surgeries, dialysis, a feeding tube, and relearning how to walk and talk.

As soon as he could speak again, the first question he asked was "Mama, can I sing?"

The medical team at UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill nicknamed Elijah "Golden Child" because the tips of his hair were dyed blond.

Elijah McCormick is one of those contestants that brings tears to your eyes and hope to your heart.

Last week after 15 tries, Ashley Tankard, of Durham, sang her way to a golden ticket.

Grab the box of tissues, and be prepared to cry in your popcorn while watching the show on ABC11 tonight. You can watch it again, Monday on Hulu.

American Idol: Car crash survivor from North Carolina delivers emotional performance

WATCH | Ashley Tankard's reaction after getting her golden ticket

'Never give up!' WATCH ASHLEY TANKARD FULL INTERVIEW

The nationwide search began on February 19. Tune in this Sunday as judges head to Las Vegas, Nashville and New Orleans, and contestants continue to sing for a ticket to Hollywood week.

American Idol 2023: Watch Performances that brought the judges to tears

WATCH | American Idol 2023: What to expect on Season 21

Throwback

'American Idol' alums Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken's Twenty Tour kicks off in Cary

Garner native Scotty McCreery, wife welcome first child

Watch these former Idols: Raleigh's own Scotty McCreery sings a duet ("When You Say Nothing at All") with Lauren Alaina #IdolReunion

WATCH | Ryan Seacrest announces he's leaving 'Live with Kelly and Ryan.'